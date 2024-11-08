Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

