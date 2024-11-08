Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Seaboard Trading Up 1.1 %

SEB opened at $2,730.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.78 and a beta of 0.37. Seaboard has a twelve month low of $2,648.69 and a twelve month high of $3,796.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($153.44) EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

About Seaboard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Seaboard by 18.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.