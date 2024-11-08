Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Seaboard Trading Up 1.1 %
SEB opened at $2,730.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.78 and a beta of 0.37. Seaboard has a twelve month low of $2,648.69 and a twelve month high of $3,796.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($153.44) EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
