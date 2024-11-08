Sidoti Csr Lifts Earnings Estimates for Strattec Security

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Strattec Security in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Strattec Security’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Strattec Security’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of STRT opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $166.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.36. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $139.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Strattec Security by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $49,250.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,645.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Strattec Security

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.