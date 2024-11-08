Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
SBNY stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.
Signature Bank Company Profile
