Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.80) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.96.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.3 %

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $26.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 869,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $20,483,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 106,024,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,884,722.95. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banyan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $10,219,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $18,424,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.