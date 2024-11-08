Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 147.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $86.21 and a one year high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.89.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

