SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

