Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$123.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on STN. Raymond James cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Stantec Stock Down 0.1 %
STN opened at C$117.35 on Friday. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$85.42 and a 1 year high of C$122.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.
Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
