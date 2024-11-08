Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 375 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trex were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Trex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 95,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Trex by 52.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $177,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Trex by 63.4% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Trex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

