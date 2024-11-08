Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 182.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 283,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 182,990 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 16.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.6% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 271,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 24.7% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 108,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.09 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.10 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 121.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

