Stephens Inc. AR Has $281,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after buying an additional 10,124,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mosaic by 34.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,155,000 after buying an additional 1,628,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1,795.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

