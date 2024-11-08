Stephens Inc. AR Invests $355,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

