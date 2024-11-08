Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,172 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

HBI stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

