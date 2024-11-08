StockNews.com Downgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,092.62.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $824.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,035.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,038.36. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $783.57 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

