Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,099.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,138 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,837,000 after buying an additional 11,453,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347,563 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 226,130.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,224,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Broadcom by 1,045.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,273,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,427,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,878 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %

AVGO opened at $183.81 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.90 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.80 and its 200 day moving average is $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

