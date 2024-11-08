SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Holdings Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,593 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STKL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $6,394,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 77.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 857,603 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SunOpta by 116.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 751,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 459,053 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 321.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 467,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 356,700 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.83.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

