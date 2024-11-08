Surgery Partners’ (SGRY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

SGRY opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 33.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 421,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 339,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

