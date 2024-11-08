T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) versus InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Head-To-Head Comparison

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of InfuSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 1 0 0 2.00 InfuSystem 0 0 0 2 4.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for T2 Biosystems and InfuSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 602.54%. InfuSystem has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.11%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares T2 Biosystems and InfuSystem”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $7.19 million 1.73 -$50.08 million N/A N/A InfuSystem $125.79 million 1.24 $870,000.00 $0.01 734.73

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares T2 Biosystems and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -677.58% N/A -155.89% InfuSystem 0.28% 0.70% 0.35%

Summary

InfuSystem beats T2 Biosystems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel that detects lethal form of common blood stream infections, which cause sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel, which detects bacterial pathogens in blood stream infections; T2Resistance panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies carbapenem resistance genes; and T2Biothreat, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel that runs on the T2Dx Instrument and detects biothreat pathogens. In addition, it is developing T2Cauris panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test that runs on the T2Dx Instrument and detects Candida auris; and T2Lyme panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel that runs on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

