Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TNDM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

