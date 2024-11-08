Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TNDM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tandem Diabetes Care
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.