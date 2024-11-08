TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares downgraded iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$102.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$106.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.50.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

iA Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$130.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$80.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.04.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.