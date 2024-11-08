Telsey Advisory Group Estimates Dollar Tree FY2025 Earnings

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.45. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,379,000 after acquiring an additional 977,313 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 488.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,531,000 after purchasing an additional 867,054 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $99,862,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.