Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UAA. Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE:UAA opened at $11.12 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

