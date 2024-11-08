Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $196.59 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $201.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.