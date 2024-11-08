The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.17.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.
The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.43 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The Baldwin Insurance Group
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
