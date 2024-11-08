The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair raised The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BWIN

Insider Buying and Selling

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $105,573.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,114.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 468,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,247,146 over the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.43 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.