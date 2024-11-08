The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.29. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 6,697 shares.
The GDL Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
