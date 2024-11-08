TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 158.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,881,000 after acquiring an additional 568,672 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 361,923 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in TotalEnergies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,810,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,585,000 after purchasing an additional 308,835 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,306,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $11,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of TTE stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.