TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 158.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,881,000 after acquiring an additional 568,672 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 361,923 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in TotalEnergies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,810,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,585,000 after purchasing an additional 308,835 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,306,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $11,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

