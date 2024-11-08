Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 13,597.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Trimble stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

