Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stake Lessened by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,353 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $8,944,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Under Armour by 12.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after buying an additional 1,051,143 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after buying an additional 831,202 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Up 27.1 %

UAA stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

