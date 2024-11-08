Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $61.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NYSE UL opened at $59.59 on Friday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Unilever by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

