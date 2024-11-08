United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,695.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 722 shares in the company, valued at $35,695.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $16,862,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $66,841,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,850,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000.

PRKS stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

