US Bancorp DE Buys 752 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 46.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Valvoline Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VVV stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.