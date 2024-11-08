US Bancorp DE Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Plexus by 22.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 269.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Trading Down 1.2 %

Plexus stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $169.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total value of $749,891.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,379.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $659,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares in the company, valued at $12,696,195.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total value of $749,891.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,379.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,346. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

