Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,568. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,568. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.78.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE EXP opened at $311.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $164.15 and a one year high of $315.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.88.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $623.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

