Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,998 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,203,000 after acquiring an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after acquiring an additional 79,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,216,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE COF opened at $184.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $102.63 and a 1-year high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.