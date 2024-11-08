Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,781 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Medpace worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Medpace by 87.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $52,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $353.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.59. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.80 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $413.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

