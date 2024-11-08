Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Hasbro worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 87.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after buying an additional 855,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 469.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after buying an additional 565,645 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $32,032,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4,052.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,454 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.34%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.