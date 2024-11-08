Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Hasbro worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 87.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after buying an additional 855,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 469.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after buying an additional 565,645 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $32,032,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4,052.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,454 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.
Hasbro Price Performance
HAS stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.34%.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
