Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in POSCO by 16.8% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 105,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 55,512 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 15.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in POSCO in the third quarter valued at about $1,750,000.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $96.98.

Separately, StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

