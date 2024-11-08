Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,612 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 292.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 182.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock worth $3,687,196. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

