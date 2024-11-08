Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Regency Centers by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.6% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.4 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $75.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

