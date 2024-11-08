Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 93.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 171,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.0 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

