Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,794,000 after acquiring an additional 391,384 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,954,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,932,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,649,000 after buying an additional 56,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,058,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:SF opened at $114.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $117.76.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

