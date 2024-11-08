Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Catalent worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 45.7% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 456.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Catalent Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $61.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

