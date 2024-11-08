Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $7.40 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 320,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 255.32%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

