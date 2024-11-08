Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) vs. Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Critical Contrast

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 387.42%. Vaxart has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 315.22%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxart.

95.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -69.08% -51.68% Vaxart -543.21% -114.19% -75.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and Vaxart”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.44 million ($1.50) -2.12 Vaxart $7.38 million 17.37 -$82.46 million ($0.46) -1.57

Black Diamond Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaxart. Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Vaxart on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma. It is also developing BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor targeting KRAS, NRAS, and BRAF alterations in solid tumors that is in phase 1 clinical trial. In addition, the company is developing BDTX-4876, a MasterKey inhibitor of oncogenic FGFR2/3 mutations with selectivity versus FGFR1/4, which is in preclinical stage. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions. It has a license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad-spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

