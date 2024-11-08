Ventum Financial Analysts Give Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) a C$74.00 Price Target

Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 price objective on Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EIF. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$52.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$42.83 and a 1 year high of C$56.59.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of C$660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$677.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

