Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth $67,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Performance

Viasat stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $29.11.

Insider Activity

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,545,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,146.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSAT

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.