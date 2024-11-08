Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $17.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Vipshop by 143.2% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.