Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VWAGY. Dbs Bank raised Volkswagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised Volkswagen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. Volkswagen has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $16.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.25 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

