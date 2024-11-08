What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for HY Q2 Earnings?

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $9.69 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HY. StockNews.com cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

HY stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

