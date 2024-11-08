What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for HY Q2 Earnings?

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HYFree Report) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $9.69 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HY. StockNews.com cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

HY stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.