Yakira Capital Management, Inc Sells 372,000 Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Stock

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 372,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $4,281,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,046.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRLA opened at $11.44 on Friday. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Get Fortune Rise Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 86.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 251,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 116,523 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 55.0% during the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 154,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 54,991 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 56.3% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 133,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 107.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Rise Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.